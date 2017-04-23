The Labour leader Brendan Howlin says he is not surprised at comments by a Catholic bishop insisting the Sisters of Charity would have to obey the rules of the church if they become owners of the new National Maternity Hospital.



The Bishop of Elphin has told the Sunday Times that public funding does not change the responsibility of a Catholic organisation to adhere to church teaching.



Speaking at the end of his party's national conference in Wexford, Brendan Howlin said the Government needs to ensure State ownership of the new hospital on the proposed St. Vincent's site, or move it to another location:

The controversy centres on the decision to allow the Sisters of Charity to retain ownership of the hospital, because the land is being donated by the order.

The state is investing €300 million in the new facility, which will see the hospital move from its current location on Holles Street in Dublin.

