Having just completed a small run of intimate, sold-out shows last week, Hozier has announced his forthcoming tour of Ireland:

15 December – The Olympia Theatre, Dublin

16 December – The Olympia Theatre, Dublin

17 December – The Olympia Theatre, Dublin

19 December – The Ulster Hall, Belfast

20 December – The INEC, Killarney

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday 21 September at 9am via Ticketmaster.

But just so you know, there is a limit of 4 per person.

The tour will also see Hozier and his band perform at venues across the UK and Europe – his biggest shows in over four years - and his first tour since releasing his celebrated new EP ‘Nina Cried Power’. Full tour schedule below:

Sunday 11th November - Coliseum, Lisbon, Portugal

Monday 12th November - La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

Wednesday 14th November - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France

Thursday 15th November - Cirque Royale, Brussels, Belgium

Sunday 18th November - Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

Monday 19th November - X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

Wednesday 21st November - Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

Friday 23rd November - Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany

Sunday 25th November - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Monday 26th November - Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

Wednesday 28th November - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

Friday 30th November - Mehr! Theatre, Hamburg, Germany

Monday 3rd December - Palladium, Cologne, Germany

Tuesday 4th December - TivoliVredenberg Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

Thursday 6th December - O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Friday 7th December - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

Sunday 9th December - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Tuesday 11th December - Eventim Apollo, London, UK

Tickets for Dublin and Killarney from €34.50 including booking fee and restoration levy.

Tickets for Belfast from £30 including booking fee.