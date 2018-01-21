Huge Crowds Turn Out For Women's Marches In US
Dozens of celebrities have joined hundreds of thousands of people for women's marches across America in protest against President Trump and in support of the #MeToo movement.
Scarlett Johansson, Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Viola Davis were among those who took part in the demonstrations.
There was a huge protest in LA - where Idina Menzel, Maxwell and Andy Grammer performed - with half a million people estimated to have taken part.
Several stars gave empowering speeches, including the actress Olivia Munn:
In a photo with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lawrence, Adele called for "power to the peaceful, power to the people":
The most influential people in my life have always been women. My family, my friends, my teachers, my colleagues, and my idols. I am obsessed with all the women in my life. I adore them and need them more and more every day. I am so grateful to be a woman, I wouldn't change it for the world. I hope I'm not only defined by my gender though. I hope I'm defined by my input to the world, my ability to love and to have empathy. To raise my son to be a a good man alongside the good man who loves me for everything I am and am not. I want what's best for people, I think we all do. We just can't agree on what that is. Power to the peaceful, power to the people x #womensmarch2018
Hillary Clinton said the women's marches were "a testament to the power and resilience of women everywhere".
Donald Trump - who spent his first anniversary in office attempting to resolve a government shutdown in Washington DC - tweeted:
Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018