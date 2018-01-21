The demonstrations took place as Donald Trump marked the first anniversary of his inauguration

Dozens of celebrities have joined hundreds of thousands of people for women's marches across America in protest against President Trump and in support of the #MeToo movement.

Scarlett Johansson, Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Viola Davis were among those who took part in the demonstrations.

There was a huge protest in LA - where Idina Menzel, Maxwell and Andy Grammer performed - with half a million people estimated to have taken part.

Several stars gave empowering speeches, including the actress Olivia Munn:

In a photo with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lawrence, Adele called for "power to the peaceful, power to the people":

Hillary Clinton said the women's marches were "a testament to the power and resilience of women everywhere".

Donald Trump - who spent his first anniversary in office attempting to resolve a government shutdown in Washington DC - tweeted: