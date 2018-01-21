Dozens of celebrities have joined hundreds of thousands of people for women's marches across America in protest against President Trump and in support of the #MeToo movement.

Scarlett Johansson, Eva Longoria, Mila Kunis and Viola Davis were among those who took part in the demonstrations.

There was a huge protest in LA - where Idina Menzel, Maxwell and Andy Grammer performed - with half a million people estimated to have taken part.

Several stars gave empowering speeches, including the actress Olivia Munn:

In a photo with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lawrence, Adele called for "power to the peaceful, power to the people":

Hillary Clinton said the women's marches were "a testament to the power and resilience of women everywhere".

Donald Trump - who spent his first anniversary in office attempting to resolve a government shutdown in Washington DC - tweeted: