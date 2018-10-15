There's been a significant rise in the number of men going to the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland looking for support.

Bodywhys says that there's been a 128% jump in the number of men attending their face-to-face support groups.

The group believe the numbers prove that the perception that eating disorders only affect women and young girls is untrue.

Harriet Parsons, Training & Development Manager with Bodywhys said, "International research shows that risky and extreme food and diet behaviours have increased amongst men. It’s not surprising that men need support, the fact they are coming forward is positive."

Meanwhile, there's also been a 106% jump in attendance by friends and family members at support groups.

The HSE estimate around 180 thousand people in Ireland will experience an eating disorder at some stage in their life.