Human Remains Found In Co. Wicklow
Human remains have been discovered in County Wicklow.
The scene at Military Road in Enniskerry has been preserved for a Garda forensic examination.
The discovery was made by a member of the public at approximately 7.45 yesterday evening.
Gardaí were then immediately contacted.
The office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner has been notified and a forensic examination of the scene is being carried out.
The remains have yet to be identified and searches at the site are continuing.
Paul Quinn reports: