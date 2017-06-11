Human remains have been discovered in County Wicklow.

The scene at Military Road in Enniskerry has been preserved for a Garda forensic examination.

The discovery was made by a member of the public at approximately 7.45 yesterday evening.

Gardaí were then immediately contacted.

The office of the State Pathologist and the local Coroner has been notified and a forensic examination of the scene is being carried out.

The remains have yet to be identified and searches at the site are continuing.

Paul Quinn reports: