Hundreds Attend Vigil For Jastine
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow for Jastine Valdez.
A post mortem has revealed the 24 year old student was strangled to death.
She was last seen being bundled into a car on Saturday evening and it’s believed she was murdered soon after that.
Gardai have launched a fresh appeal for information on the movements of her suspected abductor Mark Hennessy over the weekend.
A book of condolence has opened for Jastine Valdez in the Powerscourt Arms Hotel in Enniskerry pic.twitter.com/dyiJVLyNBq— Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) May 22, 2018