Hundreds of people have attended a vigil in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow for Jastine Valdez.

A post mortem has revealed the 24 year old student was strangled to death.

She was last seen being bundled into a car on Saturday evening and it’s believed she was murdered soon after that.

Gardai have launched a fresh appeal for information on the movements of her suspected abductor Mark Hennessy over the weekend.