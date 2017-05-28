At least 146 people have died in Sri Lanka's worst flooding for over a decade.



More than 100 others remain missing, as rescuers continue to pull bodies from under mudslides.



Around 400,000 people have been forced from their homes.

The island nation's government has appealed for international help.

Mahieash Johnney from the Red Cross says aid has started to arrive:





Villagers prepare to bury victims of a landslide at a cemetery in the Kalutara district of Sri Lanka.