A hydroelectric dam which was under construction has collapsed in south-eastern Laos, apparently killing several people.

Local state media says homes were swept away in the flood water, and hundreds of people are missing.

It happened in the Sanamxay district in Attapeu Province, at around 8pm local time on Monday.

Six villages are reported to have been badly hit by flash flooding after six billion cubic metres of water was released.

Authorities have ordered emergency aid for the survivors.

Government officials including Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith are said to be travelling to the area to oversee rescue efforts.

The €1 billion Xepian-Xe Nam Noy dam construction project has been ongoing since 2013, and operations were due to begin this year.