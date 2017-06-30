A host of celebrities have tweeted happy birthday to a 9 year old boy in the UK after an appeal from his dad.

Christopher Hope-Smith tweeted that his son Ollie was being bullied and was looking for positive birthday messages to pass on to him. Ollie turns 9 on July 5th.

The original message has since been retweeted over ten thousand time and hundreds of people have wished Ollie a happy birthday, including actor Russell Crowe, Astronaut Chris Hadfield, Rapper Stormzy and Manchester City football club.

Following the influx of messages, Mr Hope-Smith tweeted: "Guys this has gone crazy and I appreciate all the wonderful messages."

Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !! — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017













Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. ❤️⭐️🎉Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 29, 2017





Happy 9th birthday Ollie from everyone @ManCity! 👍💪#mcfc — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 29, 2017





happy birthday, ollie! 🎂we're rooting for you to have a gr8 day... + rooting for you always. hang in there! pic.twitter.com/EhG2HqGb2K — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) June 29, 2017





Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I hope you have an AWESOME day! pic.twitter.com/f7itI4XdfW — Eric Keyes (@monkeyes) June 29, 2017





Guys this has gone crazy and I appreciate all the wonderful messages. No names have been mentioned other than me & my children. I just want — Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017

Happy birthday, Ollie! 🎂



Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we'll make it happen. 👍 — England (@England) June 29, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/0TRdpel3zP — Alfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) June 29, 2017

Amazing feel good story of the week, Happy Brithday Ollie!

Happy Birthday from all of us here at Today FM in Ireland. You the man - never forget that bo$$man! pic.twitter.com/crE252nShY — Today FM (@todayfm) June 29, 2017

