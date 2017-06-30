Ollie's dad made an appeal saying his son was being bullied

A host of celebrities have tweeted happy birthday to a 9 year old boy in the UK after an appeal from his dad.

Christopher Hope-Smith tweeted that his son Ollie was being bullied and was looking for positive birthday messages to pass on to him. Ollie turns 9 on July 5th.

The original message has since been retweeted over ten thousand time and hundreds of people have wished Ollie a happy birthday, including actor Russell Crowe, Astronaut Chris Hadfield, Rapper Stormzy and Manchester City football club.

Kim Buckley has this report:

Following the influx of messages, Mr Hope-Smith tweeted: "Guys this has gone crazy and I appreciate all the wonderful messages."








 

 

 

Amazing feel good story of the week, Happy Brithday Ollie!

 

You can see the FULL thread of comments HERE - it's BRILLIANT!