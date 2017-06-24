Hundreds of people in Kilkenny have signed a petition for 24-7 cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford.

The South East Patient Advocacy Group were raising awareness on the streets of Kilkenny this afternoon.

They held CPR demonstrations and asked people to sign their petition as they call for a second Cath Lab at UHW

They're ramping up their campaign following the death of a local man last week.

Mary Doyle is a spokesperson for the South East Patient Advocacy group: