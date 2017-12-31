Storm Dylan has brought strong winds and high seas to parts of the country overnight.

Gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour hit areas of Connacht, Ulster and northern Leinster

An orange wind warning is in place for Donegal until 9am with a yellow alert in effect for Connacht, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Eireann forecaster Joan Blackburn says people should be particularly careful around coastal areas:

Hundreds of homes are without electricity in areas worst affected by Storm Dylan this morning.

ESB Spokesperson Derek Hynes is urging people to watch out for fallen wires: