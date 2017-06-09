There's going to be no overall winner of the UK General Election - which means there will a hung parliament.



The British Prime Minister Teresa May has held onto her seat comfortably but the Conservatives have lost their majority.





The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn - who comfortably retained his constituency of Islington North - is calling on the prime minister to stand down.



Even some Conservatives have called on her to consider her position after her snap election gamble failed.



But despite this Teresa May is insisting her country needs a period of stability:





Jeremy Corbyn says Theresa May she should go:

In Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein and the DUP are the big winners.

Both parties gained seats at Westminster as the SDLP and Ulster Unionists crash out - and now have no representation in London.

One of the most high profile casualties was in Foyle, where Mark Durkan lost out to Sinn Fein's Elisha McCallion: