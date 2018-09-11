A review into the Cervical Check scandal is expected to find a commission of investigation is not needed.

The report is due to be discussed by cabinet tomorrow.

Stephen Teap, whose wife died from cervical cancer after it was missed by two smear tests, says he's "heartbroken" the report has been leaked.

Heartbroken this morning at the disrespect shown towards the women and families in this scandal by Government @SimonHarrisTD @campaignforleo leaking this report before the families find out, very upsetting waking up to this #cervicalcheckscandal — Stephen Teap (@Stephenteap) September 11, 2018





Dr Gabriel Scally has been reviewing the cases of 209 women who were diagnosed with cervical cancer, but weren't told about an audit showing false negative smear tests.

Dr Scally briefed the Health Minister on his findings yesterday - and according to the Irish Times, he doesn't think a commission of investigation is needed, despite Simon Harris promising there would be one set up this month.

Dr Scally reportedly believes there are other ways to deal with the issues raised.

He's also expected to conclude that the labs which carry out testing as part of the screening programme can still be used - when the full report is published tomorrow.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died last year from cervical cancer is due to be briefed along with Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh, who also had delayed diagnoses.

He says he's "heartbroken" the report has been leaked before the families find out - saying it's very upsetting news to wake up to.