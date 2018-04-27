Young Mum calls for Yes vote in Abortion Referendum

A young mother with a health condition that meant her pregnancy posed a risk to her life is calling for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum.

Claire Malone has pulmonary hypertension, and when she became pregnant last summer, she asked for and was refused a termination.



Doctors told the 30 year old she could not have an abortion in Ireland, because the threat to her life was not immediate.

Juliette Gash reports;