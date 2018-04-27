A young mother with a health condition that meant her pregnancy posed a risk to her life is calling for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum.



Claire Malone has pulmonary hypertension, and when she became pregnant last summer, she asked for and was refused a termination.

I had no options left, the 8th amendment meant I had no choice, no rights - Claire Malone on continuing her pregnancy with severe health complications pic.twitter.com/IXkyZJKXvD — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 27, 2018





Doctors told the 30 year old she could not have an abortion in Ireland, because the threat to her life was not immediate.



Juliette Gash reports;

