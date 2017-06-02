"I believe trade will always win"
Food producers are remaining upbeat in the face of Brexit, saying it’ll make them more focused on mainland Europe.
Around 100 Irish food and drinks companies met with 250 national and international buyers at the Bloom festival in Dublin this morning to talk business.
Brian Nolan from Nobo dairy free ice-cream says they only have a small number of suppliers in the UK, and will probably keep it that way;
