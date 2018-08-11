US President makes his comment on the anniversary of Charlottesville clashes

Donald Trump has condemned all types of racism and violence.

The US President tweeted his views on the anniversary of the riots in Charlottesville.

A 32 year old woman was killed, when a white supremacist crashed into a crowd that was protesting at a march for Neo-Nazi sympathisers.

President Trump was widely criticised at the time of the incident last year, when he attributed blame to both sides.