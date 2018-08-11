Donald Trump has condemned all types of racism and violence.

The US President tweeted his views on the anniversary of the riots in Charlottesville.

A 32 year old woman was killed, when a white supremacist crashed into a crowd that was protesting at a march for Neo-Nazi sympathisers.

The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

President Trump was widely criticised at the time of the incident last year, when he attributed blame to both sides.