IFTA Awards Winners Announced
Saoirse Ronan, John Connors, Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, Caitriona Balfe, Victoria Smurfit and Liam Cunningham were among the winners at tonight's IFTA Awards.
Prison drama Michael Inside was named Best Film.
The Oscar-nominated script for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri secured an IFTA statue for Michael McDonagh.
Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has congratulated the winners.
The Minister also extended her congratulations to Gabriel Byrne who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his work in both film and television.
A huge congratulations to Gabriel Byrne on his well deserved Lifetime Achievement Award! #IFTA18 pic.twitter.com/VjhSl90cLK— Irish FilmTV Academy (@IFTA) February 15, 2018
You can see the full list of winners below:
FEATURE FILM
Michael Inside
DIRECTOR FILM
Aisling Walsh, Maudie
SCRIPTWRITER FILM
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Victoria Smurfit, The Lears
GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
The Farthest
IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR
Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper
SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD
Ros Hubbard
SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION
Wave
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Late Afternoon
INTERNATIONAL FILM
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Ethan Hawke, Maudie
INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DRAMA
Game of Thrones
DIRECTOR – DRAMA
Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo
SCRIPTWRITER – DRAMA
Conor McPherson, Paula
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman
COSTUME DESIGN
Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul
EDITING
Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls
MAKEUP & HAIR
Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage
PRODUCTION DESIGN
John Hand, Maudie
SOUND
Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest
VFX
Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers