Saoirse Ronan, John Connors, Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, Caitriona Balfe, Victoria Smurfit and Liam Cunningham were among the winners at tonight's IFTA Awards.

Prison drama Michael Inside was named Best Film.

The Oscar-nominated script for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri secured an IFTA statue for Michael McDonagh.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has congratulated the winners.

The Minister also extended her congratulations to Gabriel Byrne who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his work in both film and television.

A huge congratulations to Gabriel Byrne on his well deserved Lifetime Achievement Award! #IFTA18 pic.twitter.com/VjhSl90cLK — Irish FilmTV Academy (@IFTA) February 15, 2018

You can see the full list of winners below:

FEATURE FILM

Michael Inside

DIRECTOR FILM

Aisling Walsh, Maudie

SCRIPTWRITER FILM

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM

Victoria Smurfit, The Lears

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

The Farthest

IRISH FILM BOARD RISING STAR

Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and the Keeper

SPOTLIGHT CASTING DIRECTOR AWARD

Ros Hubbard

SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION

Wave

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Late Afternoon

INTERNATIONAL FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Ethan Hawke, Maudie

INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DRAMA

Game of Thrones

DIRECTOR – DRAMA

Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo

SCRIPTWRITER – DRAMA

Conor McPherson, Paula

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA

Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman

COSTUME DESIGN

Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul

EDITING

Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls

MAKEUP & HAIR

Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage

PRODUCTION DESIGN

John Hand, Maudie

SOUND

Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest

VFX

Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers