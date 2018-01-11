2018 IFTA Nominations
The nominations for this year's IFTA Film and Drama Awards have been announced..
Among the nominees for Actress in a Lead Role Drama are Caitriona Balfe for 'Outlander', Ruth Negga in 'Preacher' and Amy Huberman for 'Striking Out'.
Nominees for Actress in a Lead Role Drama
The Actor in a Supporting Role Drama category sees nods for Liam Cunningham and Aidan Gillen in 'Game of Thrones' and Jason O Mara in 'Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'
Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role Drama
Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role Film sees nominations for Colin Farrell in 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', Fionn O Shea for 'Handsome Devil' and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in 'Maze'.
Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role Film
A smaller pool for Actress in a Leading Role Film sees Sarah Bolger in 'Halal Daddy', Saoirse Ronan for 'Lady Bird' and Ann Skelly in 'Kissing Candice' receive nominations.
Nominees for Actress in a Leading Role Film
The nominess for Feature Film feature 'Cardboard Gangsters', 'Handsome Devil' and 'Song of Granite'.
And nominees for Director Film include Martin McDonagh for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri', John Butler for 'Handsome Devil' and Aisling Walsh for 'Maudie'.
Nominees for Director Film
Across the Film categories 'Maudie' receives six nominations, 'Cardboard Gangsters' and 'Handsome Devil' along with 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri' and 'The Farthest' get five nominations each.
Across the Drama categories 'Vikings' receives six nominations. 'Game of Thrones' and 'Peaky Blinders' each receive five, while 'Paula' gets four.
The awards take place on February 15th.
FILM CATEGORIES
FEATURE FILM
Cardboard Gangsters
Handsome Devil
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Maudie
Michael Inside
Song of Granite
DIRECTOR FILM
Frank Berry, Michael Inside
John Butler, Handsome Devil
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mark O Connor, Cardboard Gangsters
Aisling Walsh, Maudie
SCRIPTWRITER FILM
Frank Berry, Michael Inside
Stephen Burke, Maze
John Butler, Handsome Devil
Nick Kelly, The Drummer and The Keeper
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
John Connors, Cardboard Gangsters
Colin Farrell, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Dafhyd Flynn, Michael Inside
Fionn O Shea, Handsome Devil
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Maze
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - FILM
Sarah Bolger, Halal Daddy
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Ann Skelly, Kissing Candice
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Barry Keoghan, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Jacob McCarthy, The Drummer and The Keeper
Andrew Scott, Handsome Devil
Fionn Walton, Cardboard Gangsters
Barry Ward, Maze
ACTRESS SUPPORTING ROLE - FILM
Niamh Algar, The Drummer and The Keeper
Sarah Carroll, The Limit Of
Deirdre O Kane, Halal Daddy
Victoria Smurfit, The Lears
Fionna Hewitt Twamley, Cardboard Gangsters
GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
The 34th
A Cambodian Spring
The Farthest
No Stone Unturned
The Silver Branch
SHORT FILM – LIVE ACTION
Cry Rosa
For You
The Secret Market
The Tattoo
Time Traveller
Wave
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
An Beal Bocht
Angela's Christmas
Departure
Late Afternoon
INTERNATIONAL FILM
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
INTERNATIONAL ACTOR
Timothee Chamelet, Call Me By Your Name
Ethan Hawke, Maudie
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, Maudie
Sally Hawkins, Shape of Water
Nicole Kidman, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DRAMA CATEGORIES
DRAMA
Acceptable Risk
Game of Thrones
Line of Duty
Paula
Striking Out
Vikings
DIRECTOR – DRAMA
David Caffrey, Peaky Blinders
Rob Quinn, Ackley Bridge
Steve Saint Leger, Vikings
Dearbhla Walsh, Fargo
SCRIPTWRITER – DRAMA
Ronan Bennett, Gunpowder
Malcolm Campbell, Ackley Bridge
Conor McPherson, Paula
Antoine O Flatharta, Grace Harte
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Richard Dormer, Rellik
Adrian Dunbar, Line Of Duty
Brendan Gleeson, Mr Mercedes
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
Chris O Dowd, Get Shorty
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE - DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elaine Cassidy, Acceptable Risk
Denise Gough, Paula
Amy Huberman, Striking Out
Ruth Negga, Preacher
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones
Moe Dunford, Vikings
Aidan Gillen, Game of Thrones
Owen McDonnell, Paula
Jason O Mara, Marvels Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE - DRAMA
Angeline Ball, Acceptable Risk
Eva Birthistle, The Last Kingdom
Jessie Buckley, Taboo
Charlie Murphy, Peaky Blinders
Genevieve O’Reilly, Tin Star
CRAFT/TECHNICAL CATEGORIES (across Film & Drama)
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Tom Comerford, Pilgrimage
Richard Kendrick, Song of Granite
Seamus McGarvey, The Greatest Showman
Cathal Watters, Peaky Blinders
COSTUME DESIGN
Consolata Boyle, Victoria and Abdul
Sarajane Ffrench O Carroll, The Lodgers
Susan O Connor Cave, Vikings
Leonie Prendergast, Pilgrimage
EDITING
Tony Cranstoun, The Farthest
Dermot Diskin, Peaky Blinders
Una Ni DhonghaIle, Three Girls
Tadhg O Sullivan, Song of Granite
MAKEUP & HAIR
Julie-Ann Ryan & Niamh Glynn, The Cured
Clare Lambe & Sevlene Roddy, Into the Badlands
Lorraine Glynn & Sonya Dolan, The Man Who Invented Christmas
Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney, Vikings
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Ray Harman, The Farthest
Stephen McKeon, Pilgrimage
Stephen Rennicks, Maze
John Gerard Walsh, The Drummer and The Keeper
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Stephen Daly, Into the Badlands
Joe Fallover, The Lodgers
Mark Geraghty, Vikings
John Hand, Maudie
SOUND
Steve Fanagan, Kieran Horgan, The Farthest
Ronan Hill, Onnalee Blank, Mathew Waters, Game of Thrones
Karl Merren Brendan Deasy, Into the Badlands
Marco Dolle, Steve Munro, Garret Farrell, Maudie
VFX
Tim Chauncey The Ash Lad: In the Hall of the Mountain King
Ian Benjamin Kenny Enda O Connor The Farthest
Ed Bruce & Nicholas Murphy, Screenscene, Game of Thrones
Tailored Films & Bowsie Workshop, The Lodgers