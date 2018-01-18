Gabriel Byrne is to receive a lifetime achievement award at this year's Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards.

The award will be presented to the Irish actor by President Michael D Higgins at the ceremony on February 15th.

Byrne first rose to prominence in Irish TV shows The Riordans and Bracken.

Over a 40 year career, Byrne has starred in more than 75 films including Miller's Crossing and The Usual Suspects.

In 2008, he won a Golden Globe for his performance in US TV series In Treatment.

Reacting to the announcement of his IFTA award, Gabriel Byrne said: “I am deeply honoured to be receiving this Award from the Irish Academy and it means a lot to me to receive it in my home town of Dublin.”

Áine Moriarty, Chief Executive of IFTA, added: “Gabriel has paved the way as one of Ireland’s most revered actors and filmmakers where he has explored and pushed the boundaries in storytelling across a broad range of genres, in film, television and documentary making."