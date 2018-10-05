The who's who of the radio world are gathering for the IMRO Radio Awards tonight.

Today FM are in the running for a total of 17 awards.

Muireann O’Connell, Fergal D’Arcy, Ian Dempsey, Dermot and Dave, Paul McLoone, Mario Rosenstock, John Duggan and Matt Cooper are among those nominated.

The newsroom has been shortlisted in the News Bulletin Category, while there are also nominations for Championship Sunday and Premier League Live.

The annual awards recognise the best in Irish Radio broadcasting and are currently underway at Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny.