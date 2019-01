The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is to meet today to discuss its plans for a series of 24 hour strikes.

95 per cent of nurses and midwives voted for industrial action last month in a row over staff shortages and pay.

If a national strike goes ahead, it would see INMO members providing only lifesaving and emergency care.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said at the weekend that a pay rise for nurses would be "unaffordable and unsustainable".