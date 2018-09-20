Ian Paisley's held on to his North Antrim seat after the British Parliament's first ever recall petition.

The MP has been caught up in an expenses scandal and was banned from the House of Commons for 30 days.

It's after he failed to declare two holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He would've had to fight a by-election if ten percent of voters in his constituency had signed the petition.

Northern Ireland's Chief Electoral Officer Virginia McVeigh announced the outcome overnight saying the percentage of electors who validly signed the petition was 9.4%