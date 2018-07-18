Ian Paisley Junior is facing a 30-day suspension from the British House of Commons.

The Commons Standards Committee recommended the "severe" punishment over allegations he took his family on an all-expenses-paid holiday to Sri Lanka without officially declaring it.

The £100,000 (€112,000) trip was funded by the Sri Lankan Government.

Following the trip the DUP MP wrote to Theresa May in support of the Sri Lankan government over a proposed UN resolution.

A Standards Committee report found that his actions amounted to "paid advocacy" and warned that they had brought the UK House of Commons into disrepute.

Should the suspension be confirmed by MPs, it will come into force from September 4th.

It would be the longest handed to a sitting MP for around 15 years.