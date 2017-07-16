Amnesty International Ireland have raised new concerns following the latest adjournment in the case of Ibrahim Halawa.



The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney says the trial "finally appears to be moving towards a conclusion".

The Dubliner appeared in court again this afternoon in Cairo.

All defence witnesses have given evidence to the trial, and the prosecution is expected to make its case next week.

Ibrahim has been in jail since being arrested at a protest in Cairo in 2013.

The case will move on to final arguments on Tuesday week, but Amnesty's Colm O'Gorman says that's no reason for celebration.



