Ibrahim Halawas trial has been delayed for the 23rd time.



The Irishman was arrested in 2013 when he was 17 during a demonstration against the ousting of president Mohammed Morsi in Egypt.



Ibrahim has now spent 1,348 days in prison.





The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan says "the case continues to be a high priority for the Government".



The next hearing is scheduled for the 17th of May.