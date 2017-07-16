Ibrahim Halawa's defence team are in court again today.

They will be challenging video evidence that's been examined by an expert technical committee appointed by the court.

The committee identified 2 out of the 494 defendants in the case and Ibrahim was not one of them.

The Dubliner is facing trial for his alleged part in protests against the ousting of Egypt's former president Mohammed Morsi in August 2013 and has had his trial adjourned 26 times.

Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, Colm O'Gorman, explains what will happen today: