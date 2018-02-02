Pregnant women who take ibuprofen could be harming their unborn daughters fertility.

French research suggests that taking the painkiller in the first six months of pregnancy may reduce the store of eggs in the ovaries of the baby.

The study was published in the medical journal 'Human Reproduction' and flags concerns over long term effects of using Ibuprofen during pregnancy and the risks associated with the future fertility of girls when in their mother's womb.

Dr Peter Boylan is a Former Master of the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street - he says it'll take a long time to prove whether the researchers are right: