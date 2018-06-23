Ice cream makers and sellers are experiencing a surge in sales.

The warm weather and predicted heatwave have boosted profits.

Sales are already up this year following an extended warm spell in May.

And it's about to get even hotter as temperatures are set to reach 30 degrees in places over the coming days.

Maurice Butler, owner of Butlers ice-cream in Dungarvan in county Waterford, says ice cream sales are up but it's popular all year round:

"Irish people eat ice-cream no matter what the weather, I suppose is the first thing! But yeah, sales are up 30 to 40 percent no problem. If this weather keeps going the way it's predicted, sales will keep going up more and more."

Meanwhile it's been revealed that chocolate ice-cream is the top global selling ice-cream.

Vanilla and Strawberry complete the top three most popular flavours around the world.

FONA International Top Global Ice Cream Flavours:

1. Chocolate

2. Vanilla

3. Strawberry

4. Chocolate & Vanilla

5. Caramel

6. Coconut

7. Mango

8. Coffee

9. Tiramisu

10. Cookies & Cream

While the traditional flavours still come out on top there are lots of more exotic and varied ice-creams waiting to be tried too: