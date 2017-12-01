'I'll be back' from Terminator is the most used movie quote of all time.

'Houston we have a problem' from Apollo 13 is second, followed by 'I could tell you but then I'd have to kill you' from Top Gun.

A new study by BT TV has revealed that on average, we quote famous lines from film and TV three times a week.

Homer's Doh from the Simpsons is the most popular TV quote, followed by One Foot in The Grave's 'I don't believe it', with 'You plonker' from Only Fools and Horses in third.

Here's the top movie qoutes:

1. “I’ll be back” - Terminator

2. “Houston we have a problem” - Apollo 13

3. “I could tell you but then I’d have to kill you” – Top Gun

4. “E.T. phone home” – E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

5. “Frankly my dear I don’t give a damn” – Gone With the Wind

6. “May the force be with you” – Star Wars: A New Hope

7. “You talking to me?” – Taxi Driver.

8. “Hasta la vista baby” – Terminator 2: Judgement Day

9. “My precious” – The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

10. “The name’s Bond. James Bond” – Bond: Doctor No

Here's the top TV quotes:

1. “D’oh!” – The Simpsons

2. “I don’t believe it” – One Foot in the Grave

3. “You plonker” – Only Fools and Horses

4. “How you doin’?” - Friends

5. “Yabba dabba doo!” – The Flintstones

6. “You are the weakest link. Goodbye” – The Weakest Link

7. “Is that your final answer?” – Who Wants to be a Millionaire

8. “Am I bovvered?” – The Catherine Tate Show

9. “Exterminate” – Doctor Who

10. “I’m free!” – Are you Being Served?