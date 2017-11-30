A large-scale illegal distillery has been uncovered in County Louth.



Revenue officers backed up by armed Gadaí found a production line operation at a farm near Dundalk yesterday.



It was processing industrial alcohol to produce a vodka type drink.



586 litres bottled and labelled alcohol was seized, along with 4,000 litres of raw alcohol that could produce up to 12,000 litres of spirits.



€5,000 and £1,000stg in cash were also found.



Revenue says the potential retail value of the alcohol is approximately €460,000 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €300,000.

A man was interviewed and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Revenue says Vodka is the most commonly counterfeited alcohol and often contains high quantities of methanol, a poisonous chemical that can cause breathing difficulties, liver damage or blindness. It can also contain isopropyl alcohol, a chemical solvent commonly found in nail varnish remover.