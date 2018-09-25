The Presidential Campaign lineup looks complete after all six confirmed candidates submitted their nomination papers.

Senator Joan Freeman was the final candidate to do so in Dublin this afternoon.

Dragon’s Den stars Seán Gallagher and Peter Casey submitted their papers in Dublin this morning – while the third ‘dragon’ in the race, Gavin Duffy, lodged them last Friday.

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins and Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada submitted their nominations yesterday.

Speaking after the formalities were completed this afternoon, Senator Freeman she is not afraid of Dragons.

“I am not a dragon, I stopped being afraid of dragons when I was 13,” she said.

“My background of course, as many people might know is that I am the founder of Pieta House and Darkness into Light and I think I have proved already that I can work with the people and I have served the people since I was 17 years of age.”

Senator Freeman says she hasn't been afraid of Dragons since she was 13. She submitted her presidential nomination papers this afternoon

She said she is “immensely proud” to be nominated and it is now “onwards and upwards” with the campaign.

“We are starting a very exciting and important journey that I hope leads to me being able to serve the people of this country,” she said.

Seán Gallagher and his family arriving to Custom House to make things official

Earlier businessman Seán Gallagher hit out at RTÉ over the organisation of the first presidential debate of the campaign on Thursday.

Mr Gallagher has said he will not take part as President Higgins will not be involved.

The President is due to open a building in DCU and welcome the UKs Prince Edward and his wife to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr Gallagher said the situation could easily have been avoided if RTÉ contacted the President’s office.

Peter Casey at Custom House this morning to formalise his bid for the Presidency

Peter Casey labelled the president’s excuse as “lame” and noted that Mr Gallagher “didn’t do so well the last time” he appeared in an RTÉ debate.