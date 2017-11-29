"I'm Seen as a Nigger, As a Monkey"
Young people from minority backgrounds say they regularly face racism and exclusion, more commonly from older people.
That’s according to a new report by the National Youth Council of Ireland, which is calling for more youth services where young people can share their experiences.
Juliette Gash went to the launch of the report, and met some of the young people involved;
You can read the report here
