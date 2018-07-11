The first official footage has been released of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand.

They're seen sitting up in bed in a hospital ward, making victory gestures.

They were brought to the surface, along with their football coach, after more than two weeks underground in Tham Luang Cave.

Three of the boys are said to have lung infections, but otherwise they're all said to be recovering well in hospital.

Officials have said the group would have to remain in hospital for up to 10 days, followed by 30 days recovering at home.

The boys are being kept in isolation, but relatives are now being allowed visit the boys as long as they wear 'sterile isolation gowns'.

The final four boys and their coach were rescued yesterday after a rescue operation that took three full days.

13 foreign divers were involved in the operation, along with members of the Thai Navy SEALS.

US rescue specialist Derek Anderson said the boys - aged between 11 and 16 - were "incredibly resilient".