Immigration, Economy, Tax: Trump's State Of the Union Address
The United States has lifted its ban on refugees from 11 countries it deems high risk but will implement tougher screening procedures.
The announcement comes ahead of Donald Trump's State of the Union address later today.
The US President's expected to outline further details about immigration policy as well economic growth and tax reform.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked what she thinks about the state of the union: