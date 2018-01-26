Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said America made itself great by accepting migrants from all over the world, including Ireland.

Speaking on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he said: "This is a country that, by and large, has been a force for good in the world down the centuries.

"It's a country that made itself great by trading with the world, it's a country that made itself great by accepting migrants from all over the world - including from my country - took the best brains and the hardest working people from all over the world and they built America.

Taoisech Leo Varadkar (centre) on the panel at the 2018 World Economic Forum in Davos | Image: World Economic Forum

"And also it's a country that, by being involved in the world, saved the world from fascism and then from communism thereafter.

"And when America disengages from the world, when it doesn't live up to those very American values the world becomes a more dangerous place and a lesser place".

Ireland is making new alliances across Europe to keep our voice at the table and the European spirit alive: speaking now at the New Momentum for Europe #wef18 pic.twitter.com/gUHsSizdWD — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) January 25, 2018

He was speaking ahead of a speech by US President Donald Trump in Davos on Friday.

He's expected to push his "America First" agenda and try to convince the gathering of political and business leaders that he is good for business.