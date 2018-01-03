An impatient Ryanair passenger is facing a steep fine after climbing onto the wing of the plane instead of waiting for permission to disembark.

The man escaped through an emergency exit and climbed onto the ground via the wing, after the plane landed in Malaga from London an hour late on Monday night.

Ground staff ordered him back on the plane and he was held until Civil Guard officers arrived.

A spokesman for Ryanair said: “This airport security breach occurred after landing in Malaga airport on 1 January.

“Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities.”