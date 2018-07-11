Concert promoters and An Garda Siochana have released a heap of information ahead of Mr.Mars performance tomorrow evening.

But first, start times for tomorrow:

DOORS 5.30pm – FIRST ACT: DNCE 6.15pm

The press release reads:

"An Garda Siochána & MCD strongly recommend ticketholders attending Bruno Mars’ concert this Thursday to use public transport.

Those attending MUST plan and book return journeys in advance, allowing at least an extra 2 hours travel time to and from the venue.

Transport to and from the venue is a matter for individual ticket-holders themselves, by means of car-pooling, public transport or coach.

There is limited parking available in Marlay Park. As a priority please use other means of transport.

Book your return journey now on - www.bushiredublin.net and download evntzapp www.eventzapp.ie for all the latest event transport information.

Total journey time from Stephens Green Luas stop to the festival could be as quick as 25 - 30mins. This year the Cross-City Luas will be operational. For more details on Luas routes go to www.luas.ie/routes.

Please note Dublin Bus will only be operating their normal scheduled service and will not be running additional services for these concerts. The promoter strongly recommends you plan alternative means of transport to and from the event. See www.dublinbus.ie

Plan your route in advance and check The AA Roadwatch website for reports on traffic on your route. www.theaa.ie/roadwatch/newsroom.

Traffic management plan in operation: www.garda.ie.

Please allow plenty of time for increased security checks at venue.

Please note only small bags measuring no bigger than A4 size (8.27in/21cm × 11.7/ 29.7cm) will be permitted. Do not bring a bag bigger than this as they will not be allowed into the event. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. Bags must not be left at entrances or surrounding areas. Any items left will be removed and disposed of accordingly."