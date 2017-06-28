The former interim director of Console says the authorities have failed to act on the scandal at the charity.

It’s almost a year since David Hall was appointed to run Console after allegations its founder Paul Kelly spent donations on personal expenses.

The Charities Regulator says he’s not satisfied that all charities are compliant with his office.

"We will be targeting you" says charities regulator John Farrelly to those that haven't registered #wheelconf17 pic.twitter.com/FL7A3gkWhd — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 28, 2017

Juliette Gash reports;