Sixty one per cent of girls are now getting the HPV vaccine.

That's an increase of 11 per cent since last year but still significantly lower than the previous high of 80 per cent.

The HSE has been running a high profile information campaign to dispel myths surrounding the vaccine and will return to schools in the new year to offer girls another chance to avail of it.

It makes us the first country in the world to stop the decrease in the uptake of the protection against cervical cancer.

The HSE'S Dr Brenda Corcoran says parents are starting to get the message: