More and more tourists are flocking to Ireland.

Tourism Ireland says record numbers are coming here, with the latest CSO figures showing a 6.7% rise in overseas visitors for the first half of the year.

The growth has come from Britain, North America, Mainland Europe, Australia and emerging markets.

Tourism Ireland Chief Executive Niall Gibbons explained: "It's a very positive performance.

"It's great to see the number of British people coming to Ireland increasing in the first half of the year, and the long-haul market's very good too."

However, Tourism Ireland is also warning of uncertainties on the horizon - with 'Brexit dominating all other uncertainties'.

"Most tourism companies around Ireland will be affected by Brexit, so continuing to defend our share of this most competitive market is essential," the group has warned.

Other concerns include oil price rises, international trade barriers and air travel disruption.

There are also 'capacity constraints' in Dublin and other popular tourist areas.