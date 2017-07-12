Increase in Types of Murder-Suicide Linked to Reporting Details
Theres been an increase in a specific type of suicide and murder-suicide, that has been reported on by the media.
While its not clear if this is a coincidence yet, the media is urged to report on suicides with caution.
Journalists are urged not to report the specifics of a suicide, but experts say its important that suicide is discussed, so its not taboo.
Juliette Gash reports;
Prof Ella Arensman of @NSRFIreland says copycat effect in suicide seen as far back as 1774. Not a modern phenomenon #notjustaheadline pic.twitter.com/8nZw6Z6eTp— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 12, 2017
Fascinating evidence of cause/ consequence in suicide after reporting of suicide of German goalkeeper in 2009. ↗️81% pic.twitter.com/ttt20ez07P— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) July 12, 2017