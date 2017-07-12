Conference hears criticism of Media reporting of certain deaths

Theres been an increase in a specific type of suicide and murder-suicide, that has been reported on by the media.

While its not clear if this is a coincidence yet, the media is urged to report on suicides with caution.

Journalists are urged not to report the specifics of a suicide, but experts say its important that suicide is discussed, so its not taboo.

Juliette Gash reports;