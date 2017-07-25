The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI) say draft legislation to reform the sector is a "major breakthrough".

The IBI represents Ireland's 34 local, regional and national independent radio stations.

The proposed legislation from Fianna Fáil acknowledges the public service role played by independent radio.

It also takes steps to establish a new scheme to financially underpin this with support from the TV license fee.

John Purcell, chairman of the IBI, says: "The publication of this bill is hugely significant as it explicitly recognises the public service role of independent radio and the critical importance of this role to Irish society.

"While listenership to independent radio remains consistently strong with literally millions of people tuning in every day, the financial pressure on broadcasting organisations providing these services is growing at an alarming rate and without urgent legislative action, it will not be able to sustain the level of public service content provided by our stations in our news, current affairs and information programming which is so beloved of Irish radio listeners".

The IBI say the proposed legislation is recognition of the "critical situation" faced by independent broadcasters.