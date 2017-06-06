The Independent Alliance has met with Leo Varadkar to discuss their support for his appointment as Taoiseach.

The Alliance is seeking investment and support for constituency projects, such as cardiac services in Waterford, in exchange for supporting him.

Varadkar can only take over as Taoiseach once Enda Kenny formally resigns, but Kenny has indicated he will not do so until Varadkar has the votes to replace him.

Varadkar will also have to consider the futures of Fine Gael ministers - Education minister Richard Bruton says he still has something to offer, but is happy to serve in any role he's given: