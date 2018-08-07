Individual doctors could face investigation over their roles in the Cervical Check scandal.

The Medical Council says if there are issues around professional performance or conduct they'll be dealt with in a fair manner.

In a statement the President of the Medical Council Rita Doyle says she is very concerned at what she says are the levels of inaccurate information in the public domain, however she doesn’t say exactly what the information is.

The Irish Patients Association says that the Council needs to give examples of what it's concerned about.

It says it's an unprecedented statement and that the Council needs to be more specific about where they are.

Dr Doyle says if any of the current reports being carried out into the controversy find there are issues around professional performance or conduct relating to individual doctors, they will be investigated.