A complaint against a blogger has been upheld for the first time by the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland.

It's one of 13 complaints that were recently upheld by the organisation - 3 others were dismissed.

A complaint was made to the ASAI that blogger Rosie Connolly's face had been filtered and photoshopped to promote a Rimmel Foundation.

Rimmel said the post was not intended to mislead and it had removed it because it did not represent their values as a brand.

The ASAI - which recently said it would be naming and shaming dishonest bloggers - upheld the complaint, the first time it's done so.

It upheld a complaint against Dealz for sexualising children's toys, finding its ad featuring a toy elf holding a tea bag between his legs over the face of another doll, breached decency standards.

A complaint against a gambling ad by BoyleSports was also upheld for featuring children.

There were also 15 complaints about a Vodafone ad featuring a boy calling his mum's partner "dad", with some complainants saying it was unfair to biological dads

However the ASAI dismissed all these complaints saying there was no negativity in the ad.