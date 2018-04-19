An inquest into the death of a man has heard the lack of a 24/7 catherisation lab at University Hospital Waterford had no impact on his survival chances.

40-year-old Thomas Power died from a rupture of the heart while being transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital in June of last year.

His inquest at Cork City Coroners Court had heard that only full open heart surgery could have saved him.

He had suffered a heart attack which had weakened his heart muscle, some three to seven days before he died.

The jury returned a verdict of death by natural causes.

While recognising the lack of adrenaline was not a factor in Mr Power’s death, they recommended Minister for Health Simon Harris carry out a review of hospital resuscitation packs accompanying patients in ambulance hospital transfers.

After the inquest Mr Power's widow Bernadette issued a statement, which was read to the media by her solicitor.

She said she was “now relieved to know what caused my husband Tom’s death after many months of wondering”.