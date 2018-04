The inquest into the death of Garda Tony Golden has heard he was shot five times.

The garda was killed by Adrian Crevan Mackin on the 11th of October 2015 at a house in Omeath in Co Louth.

The Deputy State Pathologist has told the inquest Tony Golden died from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the shots hit the father of three in the back and would have killed him very quickly.