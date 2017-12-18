An inquest has heard members of a family murdered in Cavan had defensive injuries on their bodies.

Clodagh Hawe and her three sons were killed by their father Alan last year before he took his own life.

On the morning of august 29th 2016, Clodagh Hawe’s mother arrived at her daughter’s house and saw a note pinned to the backdoor which read ‘please don’t come in. please call the gardai.’

The Gardai arrived and found the bodies of Clodagh, her three sons and her husband Alan inside the home.

The Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis told their inquest Clodagh died from axe and stab wounds while the three boys died from stab wounds.

He said Clodagh and 13 year old Liam and 11 year old Niall had possible defensive injuries on their bodies.

He said Alan Hawe took his own life, he had no alcohol or no drugs in his system.

Dr Michael Curtis said it was impossible to say for certain which order the family died in.

But he believes Clodagh and the older boy Liam were killed first to prevent a physical attack.

Earlier today the mother of Clodagh Hawe says everything seemed 'normal' the last time she saw her daughter and her family.

Mary Coll who said Clodagh, her husband Alan and their three sons called to her house on the night before they were all found dead.

Mary Coll said everything was normal – they had tea and biscuits and were chatty.

13 year old Liam had won a basketball match and was delighted and Mary Coll thanked Alan for bringing over the goodies for their tea.

She also wished him the best as both he and Clodagh were returning to work as teachers the following day.

The inquest also heard a hatchet and two knives were found inside the home.

A sealed three paged letter and a loose A4 page - written by Alan Hawe - were on the kitchen table.