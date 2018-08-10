People's insecurities may be leading to problematic Facebook use.

New research by NUIG suggests users who fear rejection and are overly dependent in relationships may engage with the social media in an unhealthier way.

This includes over-sharing personal information, compulsively looking at others' photos and using photo filters to present a better self-image.

Dr Sally Flynn is the study's lead author and says people issues can play out on the site:

"If we're experiencing insecurity and low-mood then we're more likely to go on to the site and use it in problematic ways that can actually further impact on our wellbeing."