Inspectors Visit Site of Alleged Chemical Weapons Attack
International inspectors have visited the site of the alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria - two weeks after it happened.
The team have been delayed reaching Douma several times.
Representatives from the OPCW say samples have been removed for analysis.
OPCW Fact-Finding Mission Team Visits Douma, Syria.
The organisation will now evaluate the situation and consider future steps, including another possible visit.